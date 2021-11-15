Waiting to travel to Singapore? Now you can as the country plans free quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians

For all those who love travelling and were not able to travel to international destinations due to the restrictions posed by the countries, there is a piece of good news for you. In the list of countries that are allowing the vaccinated Indian travellers to access the country without quarantining, Singapore has made an entry. The latest reports suggest that Singapore will allow vaccinated arrivals from five more countries, including Indonesia and India, to access the country without quarantine via its travel lanes from Nov. 29.

According to reports in The Times Of India, the programme is expected to be extended to visitors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from early next month, the minister told a briefing. Earlier news reported that after shutting its border to international visitors for 20 months due to the pandemic, India too will now allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers from a list of nearly 100 countries to enter without the need to quarantine. As of Nov. 13, there were 99 countries on that list including the United States, U.K., Singapore, Australia, Germany, France and Brazil. To be clear, those arriving from countries that are not at risk can also skip quarantine, but need to self-monitor for 14 days.

Talking about the COVID-19 peak in India, it had experienced a devastating second wave that peaked in early May. But after that peak, the cases now have been going down while the vaccination rates have somewhat picked up.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Couple falls in middle of sea during parasailing after parachute rope breaks