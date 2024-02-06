A dramatic shift in the global markets is underway as they withdraw billions of dollars from the country's faltering economy, almost two decades after investors bet on China as the world's biggest growth story.

Wall Street snubs China and chooses India

Wall Street titans like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have chosen India as the top investment destination for the next ten years, therefore a large portion of that money is currently on its way here.

A rush of gold is being set off by that impetus. India has emerged as the second-largest net long bet for Marshall Wace, a $62 billion hedge fund, in its flagship fund, following the United States.

An affiliate of Vontobel Holding AG, headquartered in Zurich, has established the nation as its primary holding in emerging markets, while Janus Henderson Group Plc is looking into purchases of fund houses. Even the customarily cautious retail investors in Japan are shifting their investments to India while reducing their exposure in China.

An increasing number of investors are observing the divergent paths taken by two of Asia's most powerful nations. In an attempt to entice supply lines and finance away from Beijing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly increased infrastructure in India, the major economy with the fastest rate of growth in the world. Conversely, China has ongoing economic challenges and a growing divide with the Western-led system.

Although investors currently perceive India as a market more akin to historical China—a large, dynamic economy that is opening up to foreign capital in creative ways—even though the bullish mood over the country is not new. Nobody anticipates an easy ride. The majority of the population remains impoverished, the stock market is costly, and the bond market is closed off. However, the majority are crossing over anyhow, reasoning that there are higher stakes when wagering against India.

India's stock market valuation and economic growth are tightly related, as history demonstrates. The market size should rise on average at least at the rate of the country's continued 7% growth. The GDP and market capitalization have increased during the last 20 years.

