'Walmart MrBeast fr': Netizens render rib-tickling reactions to YouTuber putting 'deepfake scam ad' on X

Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the top YouTubers in the world with the highest number of subscribers. He has a massive fan base all around the world and is known for making some of the most unique and captivating videos on YouTube.

MrBeast recently used social media to denounce a deepfake, or artificial intelligence-generated, video using his face that was promoting an iPhone 15 giveaway. A faked MrBeast is shown in the video, which appears to have been released on TikTok, touting a deal in which viewers can purchase Apple's newest smartphone for $2.

MrBeast alerts fans to not fall for such deepfake ads

The MrBeast advertisement features a shoulder-high image of Donaldson dressed in a pink hoodie and a gray baseball cap. A voice on the video, who does not resemble Donaldson, claimed that only a select few people would be qualified for the alleged gift.

The advertisement had a link that instructed readers on how to access the alleged gift. MrBeast alerted followers in a post on X that "lots of people" were receiving the fake advertisement. After that, the YouTuber questioned social media companies for allowing deepfake videos, writing, “Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem”

Days before to MrBeast's warning, actor Tom Hanks issued a similar statement to his fans, claiming that he had "nothing to do" with a commercial for a dental plan that included a deep-fake version of Hanks endorsing the product. Even though MrBeast alerted his fans through his post, many of them had hilarious reactions to it!

Deepfakes have undoubtedly been a problem on the internet for a long, but the issue is getting worse due to the rapid development of AI. The issue has been addressed by social media platforms in a number of ways, although it is unclear how strictly the laws are followed. The app has informed artists that any AI-generated films must be tagged or risk being taken off. In order to make AI material easier to identify, Instagram appears to be preparing to enforce these labels as well.

