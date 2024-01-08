Was Barbie snubbed at the Golden Globe Awards 2024? Margot Robbie starrer loses in all major categories

Jo Koy was the host at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton. One of the most anticipated nights in Hollywood drew a large number of celebrities, including Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa.

While many films have been nominated in various categories, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie were the two movies with the most nominations, each with nine. However, it looks like Barbie got snubbed at the Golden Globes Awards 2024, as the film lost in all major categories to Oppenheimer and Poor Things.

Barbie loses in all major categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2024

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was nominated in all the major categories alongside Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer and Emma Stone's Poor Things. It was nominated for Best Comedy or Musical, Cinematic, and Box Office Achievement, Original Song, Margot Robbie for Actress in a Comedy or Musical, Screenplay, Ryan Gosling for Supporting Actor, and others.

However, Barbie won the first-ever Golden Globes Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement Honor. It also won the Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? from Barbie (music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell).

Other than, this the film lost in the Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) to Emma Stone starrer Poor Things.

Barbie being one of the top-grossing films of the year managed to grab only two awards which was a total letdown for the filmmakers and the cast. Barbie collected $1.44 billion globally.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer took home the awards for Best Original Score, Best Direction, Best Actor in Drama, and Best Supporting Actor.

