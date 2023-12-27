Was Boardwalk Empire casting hindered by colorism? Colman Domingo reveals agent's claim of rejection due to darker skin tone

Breaking into the intensely competitive world of cinema and television is no simple task, and Colman Domingo's road has been fraught with difficulties that go beyond skill. The skilled actor, renowned for his appearances in Euphoria and Netflix's Rustin, recently spoke with The New York Times about a key incident in his career a decade ago, a moment that threatened to crush his goals while also exposing the subtle but prevalent issue of colorism in the entertainment industry, as per Deadline.

An audition of hope: Boardwalk Empire's promise

Domingo found himself auditioning for what he thought would be his breakout role in 2014, fresh off a Tony nomination for his performance in The Scottsboro Boys musical. A callback for HBO's critically acclaimed series Boardwalk Empire provided a ray of optimism. The position at hand was that of the maître d' at a Black-owned nightclub, a persona with the potential to propel Domingo's career forward. He went into the audition with the hope that it would be the turning moment he had been looking for.

Domingo, dressed in a tuxedo and displaying his talent, created a lasting impact on the producers with his singing and dancing abilities. But, as luck would have it, a terrifying surprise awaited him after the audition. Domingo's agent informed him that a historical researcher on the program had interfered, pointing him that maître d's in such nightclubs were historically represented as light-skinned. The news dashed Domingo's aspirations, and the decision was swift—Boardwalk Empire passed on him.

The breaking point: Contemplating a departure from acting

This rejection was more than just a career loss for Domingo; it was a heartbreaking event that prompted him to consider quitting acting entirely. "That's when I lost my mind. I can't take it anymore, I think this is going to kill me," he admitted, highlighting the emotional toll such acts can have on an artist's mind. Domingo had reached a breaking point due to the confluence of talent and racial preconceptions, forcing him to doubt the industry's readiness to embrace diversity.

A decade later: Triumph over adversity

After 10 years, Colman Domingo is at a new point in his career, one distinguished by determination and triumph. Despite his difficulties in the past, he is currently among Oscar buzz for his outstanding performance in Netflix's Rustin and takes center stage in the musical film The Color Purple. Domingo's journey from pondering quitting to becoming an offer-only actor illustrates a personal transformation and demonstrates his undying dedication to his work.

Domingo's statement serves as a sharp reminder of the underlying biases that may impact casting decisions in an industry where storylines are built and characters are brought to life. The subtle effect of colorism, as demonstrated by his experience on Boardwalk Empire, inspires a crucial conversation about the need for diversity and a reevaluation of casting conventions.

