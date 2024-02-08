On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that 75-year-old King Charles III is battling cancer. The monarch intends to soon return to public life, but for the time being, he will be taking a medical leave of absence. Even though the type of cancer from which King Charles suffers has not been revealed, he would delay his public appearances.

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, King Charles III was released from a hospital at least a week ago, where he was being treated for an enlarged prostate. Following the recent announcement that King Charles III has left his duties halfway, there has been an increasing amount of interest in one of Nostradamus' prophecies about the Royal family from 459 years ago.

After Charles' probable exit in 2024, as predicted by Nostradamus in his book, the Royal Family will see a significant upheaval. "One who will have no mark of a king," according to the astrologer, will wrest the throne from the ruler, with Harry exceeding all subsequent heirs, including his brother Prince Williams.

According to the astrologer, "The King of the Isles would be driven out by force and replaced by one who will have no mark of a King." An apothecary's forecast indicates the 'King of the Isles,' which suggests King Charles is the most likely candidate to abdicate without mentioning any specific Royal.

Nostradamus' predictions about Queen Elizabeth II's death

The French astrologer's several predictions past have been dubbed bang on especially predicting the year and age at which Queen Elizabeth II passed away. According to Reading, Nostradamus had stated, "Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96."

Prince Harry arrives in London

Prince Harry, the estranged son of King Charles III, arrived in London on Tuesday following the news that physicians had discovered early cancer in his father. Harry has been at odds with his family ever since leaving the royal life and publishing a torrent of retaliatory criticism in his best-selling autobiography Spare. Harry currently resides in California with his actress wife Meghan and their kids.

