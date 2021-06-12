WATCH: This African elephant named Bubbles relishing a buffet of fruits will make you go aww

A new video of an elephant enjoying her meal has been making rounds on the internet for all the right reasons. Check out the details.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created a grim situation around the world. With the growing number of cases, people have become anxious. Amid these unprecedented times, it is important to take care of one’s mental health. There is truly no better way of coping with stress than watching a couple of light hearted animal videos on the internet. Social media sites are filled with adorable photos and videos of wildlife creatures that are capable of taking one’s mind off things within seconds.

Recently, a video of an African elephant named Bubbles has been making rounds online. Instagram user Jay Brewer shared the cutest video of Bubbles enjoying her fruit meal and to say the least, it has stolen hearts. In the viral clip, we can see the elephant pick a range of colourful fruits lined up in front of her including watermelons, pumpkins and bananas. The mushy video of the elephant playfully relishing its favourite meal is enough to make anyone’s heart melt with joy.

Take a look at the video HERE

In the caption of the video, Jay Brewer gave details about Bubbles and penned her bond with her owner as well. “Bubbles was orphaned when she was a little baby and luckily Dr Bhagavan Antle adopted her, and ever since they have been inseparable,” the post read. Throughout the clip, Dr Antle shared numerous interesting facts about the animal: “The trunk is directly connected to her brain. Her trunk is so hypersensitive that she can find the tiniest things with one little touch of her nose.”

Credits : Jayprehistoricpets on Instagram

