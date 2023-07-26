Watch: At least 6 injured in New York as crane collapses into Manhattan high rise

On Wednesday morning, a tragic incident took place in Manhattan, New York where a construction crane caught fire, leaving five people injured. The video of the incident which went viral on the internet shows flames coming out of a crane’s cab, hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue and 41st Street in Manhattan.

As the arm of the crane dropped, it clashed with the top floor of a skyscraper next to it, and the debris started to rain to the ground. The terrifying incident took place just before 8 a.m. at a construction site for a new 50-story building. The building is near the Port Authority bus stand and entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel.

Mayor said a firefighter was injured by the falling debris, as confirmed by two fire service officials. On 10th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd Streets in Hell's Kitchen, a shot from the incident appears to show a tangle of metal from the crane and other debris littering the pavement and street below the location where the collapse took place. According to the FDNY, three individuals were transported to hospitals. Mayor Eric Adams informed reporters that their wounds were not serious.

According to Joseph Pfeifer, deputy commissioner of the FDNY, the fire, which started in the crane engine roughly 45 stories above and was reported at 7:25 a.m., happened immediately after the fall. The crane operator did his best and try to put out the fire but was unable. Fortunately, the crane operator was able to escape the fire and is unharmed. Firefighters heard the loud fall as they were approaching the area. The crane's top section, its boom, and a 16-ton cargo were all involved in the collision. According to Pfeifer, buildings in the neighborhood were evacuated right after the incident took place.

The city issued an emergency alarm soon after 8:15 a.m. and it advised people of New York to expect smoke, traffic delays, and the presence of emergency personnel and vehicles in the area.

A second notice, sent out just after 8:45 a.m., described the incident as a "five-alarm fire." The alert included advice from the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene that suggested "avoiding smoke exposure from structural fires by closing windows while indoors and reducing outdoor activity where smoke is present, especially for people with heart or breathing conditions like asthma."

