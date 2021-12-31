Watch: Australia, New Zealand welcome New Year 2022 with glittering fireworks

The skies of Australia lit up with fireworks as the people ringed in the New Year 2022. “Happy New Year, Australia! Stay safe and have a good one,” wished the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison through his Instagram handle.

PM Morrison’s wish read, “Despite the tough times we’ve been through these past few years, we can always be thankful in Australia that we live in what we know is the best country in the world. And it’s not just the physical beauty of Australia, it’s who we are as a people. It’s the care we show for each other that has been so richly on display during the many trials we have been through this past year. It’s our freedom and our preparedness to stand up for that freedom when it counts.”

He also added, “Our work in 2022 is to continue to keep our economy strong, to keep Australians safe, to care for our country and work even harder to keep Australians together. Our plans are to ensure Australians grow together, not apart.”

PM ended by saying, “To ensure that especially rural and regional parts of our country share in the same benefits and opportunities as in our cities. This summer you can play your part in keeping Australians safe by going out there and getting your booster shot and ensuring that children aged 5 to 11 go and get their vaccinations as well. In 2022 we are looking forward. It’s like the kangaroo and the emu on our Coat of Arms - they never take a backwards step. Now as we keep supporting each other, Australia, we will be even stronger, even safer and always together. There’s a lot to do in 2022.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand also became the first major city to welcome New Year 2022. People in Auckland gathered to witness the massive fireworks as they ring in the New Year.