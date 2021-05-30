Watch: Baby hippo Fiona’s adorable video of playing around with mommy in a zoo will make you go aww

This viral video of a baby hippo’s playtime with her mom will bring a smile to your face.

Animals are among the most adorable creatures on this planet and there are no second thoughts about. While some do scare us to the core, there are some who never fail to win hearts with their cute gestures. Interestingly, one such video has surfaced on the internet wherein a hippo named Fiona is seen having a fun time with mommy in the Cincinnati zoo which has made the netizens go aww and has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

In this adorable video, Fiona, the hippo was seen climbing on her mommy Bibi’s back as the later enjoyed her time in the water. While Fiona managed to rest on her back for a second, she ended up sliding over her to the other side. This wasn’t all. Later, Fiona was seen swimming towards the edge and even lifter her face above the water. It was evident that Fiona was enjoying every bit of her time in the water while playing around with her mother. The video was shared by the zoo and was captioned as, “Fiona is so playful with her mom Bibi!”

Take a look at this adorable video of Fiona the hippo:

Interestingly, Fiona has been the talk of the town ever since she was born. Yes! You read it right. She was born six weeks before her due date and there were speculations if she will be able to make it. However, she managed to beat all the odds and proved to be a fighter.

