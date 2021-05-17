WATCH: Bowler Dadi wins the Internet with her clean strike, netizens call her 'Super Paati'

Shared by US-based Sudarshan Krishnamurthy on Twitter, the video shows his grandmother bowling in her saree and a mask. Take a look at the video below.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across India as situation in some states worsens. With daily cases now touching 2.50 lakh, people across India are struggling to either get a hospital bed, find oxygen or get vaccinated. Amidst all this chaos, several stories on social media have been a ray of positivity and often bring a smile on our faces.

Today, we came across one such video of an adorable grandmother at a bowling alley. Shared by US-based Sudarshan Krishnamurthy on Twitter, the video shows his grandmother bowling in her saree and a mask. However, the highlight of the video is the senior citizen bowling a clean strike and then reacting to the cheering.

While sharing the video, Sudarshan captioned it, "Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose #QueenShit, if you ask me!" While netizens lauded her bowling a clean strike, others called her "Super Paati" meaning super grandmother. In less than 24 hours, the video has garnered more than 45K likes over 6,900 retweets.

Check out the video below:

