WATCH: A conference video call while working from home due to Coronavirus creates a blunder

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, everyone has been advised to work from home. Due to this workers have been doing conference calls with their co-workers to be on the same page since they are working from home. Recently, we came across a video where a conference video call went wrong and you would hope that it doesn't happen to you. In the video shared, we can see 10 colleagues are discussing their work through a conference video call.

From all, a working woman named Jennifer unknowingly was streaming her every move through the lens of her laptop's camera. At first, Jennifer is seen making her way into her house and then she goes to the washroom but what happens next will leave you in a shock. Jennifer places her laptop down and not knowing that the laptop's camera lens is still towards her, she strips her pants and sits on the toilet seat. Her colleagues get confused and are in shock and all of a sudden there is a bg silence. Later Jennifer realizes that the camera is towards her so she shuts off her laptop.

“I saw nothing!” announces one male co-worker and another says, “Poor Jennifer”, while one of the colleagues who was talking about work was clueless about what happened. The video which was uploaded on Facebook has gone viral on social media and people have been commenting on it too. "Omg let’s not let this happen,” a Facebook user wrote to their friend. While one wrote, "My worst fear." Some even wrote that they could literally relate to her.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Yahoo lifestyle

