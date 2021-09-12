WATCH: Dog gatecrashes Women’s All Ireland T20 cricket match and hilariously steals the ball.

Trust a cute and furry animal to light up your day and you will never be disappointed. Something similar recently happened during the semi-final match of the Women’s All-Ireland T20 league. The cute little dog brought the important match to a halt and provided some comic relief as it invaded the pitch.

The match was being played between the CSNI CC and Bready Cricket Club when the dog ran loose, entered the field and hilariously stole the ball. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The dog managed to make itself the center of attention as it began chasing the ball.

Once it got hold of the ball, the dog was running around before finally returning it to one of the players. The video was originally shared by Ireland Women’s Cricket. It was als shared by Peter Miller, Head of PR & Communications of Caribbean Premier League, who wrote, "Nothing better than this will happen all summer."

Check out the hilarious video below:

Nothing better than this will happen all summer pic.twitter.com/dSg6DfAaxy — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 11, 2021

Netizens cracked up on watching the video and even had some hilarious questions to ask. "If the dog had run out of the boundary with the ball, would it have counted as 4 overthrow runs?," asked one netizen. While another tweeted, "They could have kept running. The ball wasn’t dead."

