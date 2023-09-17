WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes shocking return to WWE hours after teasing WrestleMania 40 appearance

None of the professional wrestling industry's superstars are bigger than the legend Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’. He has made a name for himself outside of the realm of sports entertainment and is currently one of the most popular celebrities across the globe. Be it WWE or acting, Dwayne Johnson has proved his skills everywhere, and has managed to pull the biggest fan following all over the world.

Professional wrestling fans always wondered when he would don the boots once more, despite his hectic job managing the XFL and filming Hollywood blockbusters. But on September 15, 2023, the whole world of professional wrestling was shaken, when Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ended his four-year hiatus from the ring as he arrived at WWE's SmackDown.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's surprise return to WWE

Following the WWE and UFC's unification under the TKO banner, The Rock unexpectedly made his comeback on the first edition of Smackdown. Denver was lit ablaze by The Rock as soon as his signature entrance theme began to play, the audience going absolutely crazy. Chants and roars of ecstasy resounded from the energized Ball Arena throng.

Austin Theory, who interrupted The Rock's powerful comeback, temporarily paused the exciting mood. Following that, it was all Dwayne Johnson, raising the energy level in the crowded arena and tearing into Austin Theory. The segment lasted just over 15 minutes, with a lot of it being restricted on live television due to some very inventive shouts thrown against A-Town's Theory. It didn't take long before The Rock laid Theory out in front of everyone, as it usually does when pressure builds.

The Rock was open about his prospective WWE comeback intentions when he spoke earlier that day on the Pat McAfee Show. He said, “It’s not the injuries I’m concerned about. It’s not even the schedule, I can control the schedule to a large degree. Me going back to WWE and wrestling a match always comes down to the reason why. What can we create that’s never been done before, for the fans?”

Following his time in the WWE, Dwayne Johnson built himself a successful career in Hollywood and became a top-tier actor. His latest WWE comeback, though, demonstrates his unwavering love of the sport. WWE SmackDown is given a fresh energy by The Rock's return, which also says much about his personal path.

