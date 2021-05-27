Watch: Elderly couple making perfect shots while playing beer pong will shell out major positive vibes

A video of an elderly couple is going viral on social media wherein they were seen enjoying their time playing beer pong.

The COVID 19 pandemic has come up with some trying times for the people. The nation is witnessing the second wave of the deadly virus, which has not just taken a massive toll on normal life, it has also claimed lakhs of lives so far. Needless to say, there has been a sense of negativity among people as everyone seems to be losing hope. And while everyone is having a tough time to stay positive and look up to brighter days, social media is indeed proving hopeful in spreading happiness.

Recently, a video of an elderly couple has gone viral on social media wherein they were seen enjoying a game of beer bong with their grandson and his friends. The couple was seen making perfect shots and were enjoying every moment of the came as people around them were seen cheering them. This video was first shared by social media influencer Ross Smith who had captioned it as “When your grandparents party harder than you”. Undoubtedly, the elderly couple would have been a tough competition for the younger generation.

Check out this adorable video here:

This cute video has certainly left everyone with a smile. Earlier, a Polish postman had also grabbed the attention for his noble gesture as he had come forward to help a self isolated COVID 19 patient in Glasgow. He had sent a note to the patient which read as, “If you need anything brought from shops let me know” and his noble act has managed to touch millions of hearts.

