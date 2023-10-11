WATCH: Exact moment where Hamas members enter Kibbutz leading to over 100 deaths

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

A startling surveillance footage has come to light, providing a chilling account of Hamas terrorists' brutal tactics in infiltrating an Israeli gated community. The attackers' heinous actions culminated in the discovery of over 100 victims in Kibbutz Be’eri.

Shocking surveillance footage reveals Hamas ambush

The footage, as reported by SKY news, which has been widely circulated online, captures the grim events that unfolded on Saturday, October 7. In their desperate bid to breach a security gate, two armed Hamas terrorists can be seen attempting to crawl underneath. However, faced with their inability to fit through, they decide to take cover inside a nearby security booth, patiently waiting for a resident's arrival.

As a gray Mazda approaches and stops at the gate, the terrorists seize the moment to pounce. They reluctantly open the gate to let the vehicle in, only to sprint toward the car with their weapons drawn, ultimately killing the driver and passengers. This act eventually allowed them access to the gated community.

A nightmare unfolds - the massacre in Kibbutz Be'eri

More heavily armed Hamas terrorists, arriving on motorcycles just half an hour later, intensified the nightmare at Kibbutz Be'eri. The community on the Gaza border became one of the first sites overrun during Saturday's dawn attack, leading to the horrifying discovery of at least over 100 deaths in the ensuing days.

Additional footage from the scene reveals militants extracting three lifeless bodies from a vehicle before brazenly stealing the car and fleeing from Be’eri, once known for its thriving print shop and art galleries.

The scene when Israeli troops eventually entered the Kibbutz on Monday, October 9 was described as hell, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. In a shocking revelation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) alleged that Hamas terrorists perpetrated ghastly acts in nearby Kfar Aza, including the beheading of children and babies.

According to the IDF, the terrorists went house to house, massacring babies, mothers, and fathers in their bedrooms. Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv of the IDF characterized the situation as a massacre, emphasizing the gruesome brutality that unfolded within these communities.

Davidi Ben Zion, the deputy commander of Unit 71, reported that they witnessed victims with severed heads, further underlining the nightmarish reality these communities have endured. Hamas' indiscriminate violence and brutality in residential areas not only defy the principles of war but also shock the world with the depths of their inhumanity.

