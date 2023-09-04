Watch: Gender reveal party in Mexico turns into bloodbath following pilot's death in plane crash

Gender reveal parties are supposed to be a happy event for expectant couples but there have been numerous incidents when things didn't go as planned because of the extreme measures some people go to stage an expensive revelation. From unintentionally ruining the ceremony behind the disclosure to devastating home fires, these occurrences gamut.

In a recent gender reveal party, the pilot of a plane died after it nosedived in front of cheery guests, who were unaware of the tragedy taking place above their heads. In the video, a plane passing over a pregnant couple leaves a smoke trail that indicates the baby's gender. This stunt placed the aircraft dangerously near to the ground.

How did the pilot die?

The pregnant couple is seen holding hands and grinning in front of a sign that reads, 'Oh baby' in a video that was uploaded to X (formerly Twitter). The plane's fuselage began to spew pink smoke as it got closer to the expecting parents. The pair kissed beneath the pink residue to shrills and joyful screams. The pilot then made an attempt to lift up as the reveal's pyrotechnics started to go off underneath him. However, this caused his plane's wings to buckle, making it impossible for him to fly.

Luis Ngel, the 32-year-old pilot, was seriously injured in the ensuing collision. He was brought to the hospital to attempt to get his injuries treated, but he passed away before the medics could get him stabilized. Images of the wreckage showed that the plane was badly damaged when it impacted the ground, with the wings wrapped around the body of the aircraft.

It's not yet known if this happened because the plane's wings suddenly failed or if the pyrotechnics below affected the pilot's ability to fly. The fact that a man died during a celebration of life makes this one of the most devastating mishaps to result from gender reveal parties gone wrong. The video has gone viral on the internet with people expressing shock and asking to stop such dangerous antics.

