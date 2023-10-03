WATCH: Harry Jowsey has fans speculating as reality TV star claims to have hooked up with 'A-list celeb'

Harry Jowset is one of the most popular and good-looking celebrities and YouTuber. The first season of "Too Hot to Handle" was Harry Jowsey's biggest break. He started dating contestant, Francesca Farago, however, the two later parted after the show ended.

Jowsey started dating 'THTH' contestant Georgia Hassarati after splitting up with Farago. Following Hassarati's stint in Season 2, the two began dating. They too, however, split up in November 2022. Jowsey, a young man who has been single for nearly a year, has ignited romance rumors with a number of influencers, but his most recent encounter with an A-list celebrity has left followers speculating about whom he is referring.

Harry Jowsey reveals hooking up with an A-list celebrity

Harry Jowsey recently admitted in a podcast with Kyle & Jackie O that he had hooked up with an A-list celebrity. Jowsey began describing his night with the woman, and said, “I don’t want to say because she will probably call me and get very angry.” Jowsey was questioned by "Kyle & Jackie O" about how he connected with the celebrity. Jowsey replied, blushing, "She may split it off with her long-term boyfriend or fiancée. I don’t know which one it was.”

Jowsey further added, "But, like, she messaged me. She also thought I was a TikToker." When the woman of the night responded, Jowsey made light of himself by saying, "You're actually going to sleep with a TikToker? Jowsey went on to say that the mystery woman had messaged him once more before they met at a hotel. She allegedly told him after that that she "only wanted one thing" and that "it wasn't going to go anywhere."

Jowsey also mentioned the woman's "older" age and that it happened years ago. Jowsey's supporters are still kept in the dark about who the woman is, resorting to social media to vent their confusion.

About Harry Jowsey

Harry is from Australia but he is presently living in Los Angeles. Harry has made appearances in popular Netflix series Too Hot To Handle and Heartbreak Island, both of which are romantic reality shows. Fans and even celebrities all across the world became obsessed with Too Hot to Handle. Harry's charm, seductive accent, peculiar expressions, and sculpted abs rapidly won over viewers after his stint.

Over the years, he has been linked romantically with many celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Youtuber Tana, Mongeau, and Stassie. Jowsey also runs the upscale candle company The Ritual. Also, he owns a clothing line. Naughty Possums, a term Harry frequently used on Too Hot to Handle, is the name of his apparel line. Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 32 will feature Harry Jowsey as one of the competitors. The Netflix celebrity is paired up with Rylee Arnold.

