WATCH: IShowSpeed compensates for a child's suspension by sending the mother USD 500

IShow Speed is one of the biggest streamers and YouTubers currently. He has a massive fan following across the globe. It's quite an adventure to watch streamer IShowSpeed live as he's highly popular with his fans. The streams of IShowSpeed may become wild and chaotic, whether it is his responses to playing the new EA FC 24 or the infamous times he almost set his house on fire by burning fireworks indoors.

IShowSpeed may randomly set up FaceTime chats with viewers as he streams. These attempts to engage his audience might frequently go wrong. This is exactly what occurred lately when he nearly had a fan expelled from school for calling his teacher a "b****".

IShowSpeed calls a fan's teacher b***ch

He called a fan's teacher during a livestream while posing as his father and called her a b*%& throughout the discussion. The teacher was enraged by his precise remarks, "Listen to me b*%&, don't ever talk to my son like that," which she could not believe. She replied, "You must be talking about your mother, so please stop speaking to me in that way. He concluded a recent stream by FaceTiming the same fan that nearly caused him to get suspended.

The fan explained to Speed how he got in trouble with his mother, and Speed volunteered to make things right with her. He did, however, make a special offer to settle matters. He said to the fan's mother, who was obviously amused, “I want to help you relieve yourself. I can tell y’all got so much stress in your body and I want to get it out… I can tell by your voice baby. I’m a 25-year-old financial man, you feel what I’m saying? I can help you.”

After requesting access to her Cash App account, Speed transferred 500 dollars as payment for the difficulties he had created. After mailing his mother the money, Speed decided to "rizz" her, calling her "beautiful" and confessing he was attempting to "make her mine."

