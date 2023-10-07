WATCH: IShowSpeed gets banned for banned from TikTok live for bizarre reason

YouTube sensation iShowSpeed, known for his massive following across various platforms, recently encountered an unexpected ban while participating in a TikTok Live session. This incident left both his fans and the content creator himself puzzled, raising questions about the platform's content policies and moderation.

Over the past few years, iShowSpeed has risen to prominence on YouTube, Rumble, TikTok, and several other social media platforms, amassing a substantial and dedicated fanbase. His YouTube live streams have consistently attracted a vast viewership, surpassing well-known gaming personalities like Dr Disrespect and Ludwig just last year. However, the unexpected turn of events occurred when iShowSpeed decided to engage with his TikTok audience through a live session.

A sudden ban on TikTok live

During the TikTok Live session, iShowSpeed joined as a guest alongside a female content creator. While conversing with her, he innocuously asked a question about soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his innocent inquiry led to an abrupt and perplexing ban from the live stream, as reported by Dexerto.

Confused and surprised by the ban, iShowSpeed attempted to rejoin the live session but was met with the realization that he had been banned from the platform.

Upon receiving the ban notification, iShowSpeed immediately sought an explanation from the platform. To his astonishment, the ban was attributed to "Sexual Activity and Services," a reason that seemed entirely unrelated to his conversation about soccer stars.

Furthermore, the notification hinted at a potentially permanent ban, indicating that iShowSpeed might no longer be able to use TikTok Live. In response to this unexpected setback, he filed an appeal to contest the ban, leaving his fans in suspense about his future on the platform.

ALSO READ: 'What the f**k is going on': IShowSpeed freaks out after trying Logan Paul's Prime Hydration

The curious ban reason and pending appeal

As iShowSpeed awaits the outcome of his appeal, his fans and followers are left wondering about the intricacies of TikTok's content policies and the potential consequences of seemingly innocuous interactions during live sessions.

iShowSpeed's sudden ban on TikTok Live has highlighted the challenges content creators face on social media platforms when it comes to navigating content policies and moderation. The incident serves as a reminder that even minor interactions can have unexpected consequences in the digital realm. As we await the resolution of iShowSpeed's appeal, this incident sheds light on the importance of clear and consistent content moderation policies on popular social media platforms.

ALSO READ: IShowSpeed bags date with Danish Football star after EA FC 24; WATCH