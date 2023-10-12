WATCH: IShowSpeed plays cricket in Virat Kohli jersey ahead of India Pakistan game as crowd hypes him up

Few personalities shine as brightly as IShowSpeed, a livestreaming superstar recognized for his sense of humor, enthusiasm, and captivating presence, in the dynamic and diverse world of YouTube. Speed's ascension to the platform's apex has been nothing short of remarkable. His contagious energy and ability to interact with people from all walks of life have catapulted him to the pinnacle of internet celebrity. IShowSpeed has now started on an exciting expedition that has sent the internet into a frenzy as he visits the heart of India as per SportsKeeda.

Speed's adventure in the captivating world of India

Fans have been waiting for Speed's choice to journey into the enthralling realm of India for months, and he has finally answered their cries. He is now enthralling audiences with his IRL (In Real Life) livestreams from Mumbai. Slipz, his trusted videographer and manager, is by his side, capturing every exciting minute of this epic voyage.

Speed's trip to India is motivated by his profound adoration for none other than Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. A long-held ambition of his has now become a reality. Speed has adopted Indian culture and cricket ardor, sporting an Indian cricket jersey with Kohli's name and donning a traditional dhoti. The entire world is watching as he strides onto the holy ground of India's favorite sport.

Speed on the cricket ground of Mumbai

According to SportsKeeda, Speed found himself at a small cricket pitch in Mumbai by chance, when he came upon a bunch of young, ambitious players in the midst of their practice. He joined the action without a second thought, trying his hand at the great game of cricket. The end result? It's reasonable to assume that his talents are more suited to entertaining his admirers online than on the cricket field. Speed's inability to connect with the balls pitched to him gave spectators a funny moment, highlighting the wide disparity between his internet proficiency and cricketing talents.

Future collaborations with famous Indian artists

But the thrills don't stop there. Daler Mehndi, the famed Bollywood singer from the 1990s and 2000s, issued an invitation to Speed after seeing him dance to the iconic "Tunak Tunak Tun." Cooperation and an unplanned jam session might be another remarkable chapter in Speed's Indian trip.

Daler Mehndi's tale does not stop there. Earlier this year, Speed spoke on FaceTime with Emiway Bantai, a well-known Indian rapper, about the idea of collaborating if he ever visited India. While this chat occurred some months ago, the thought of a meeting and musical cooperation is appealing to fans of both musicians.

Bringing people from corners of the world

Speed's voyage exemplifies the internet's ability to bring individuals from all around the world together. His internet exploits have not only fascinated the audience but have also provided an opportunity to engage with significant figures across boundaries and cultures. The world was stunned when Speed saw football great Cristiano Ronaldo, and now he is on the verge of meeting cricket hero Virat Kohli. However, there has been no formal confirmation of this meeting as of yet, putting supporters on the edge of their seats in suspense.

