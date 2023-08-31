WATCH: IShowSpeed reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's leaked EA FC 24 rating

For a football player who has been at the peak of his game for the past ten years, Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly has a large following. But only streaming king IShow Speed can make the claim that he is a die-hard fan of Ronaldo. He's been a superfan for a long time, attending every Portugal game during the 2022 World Cup, frequently wearing a CR7 jersey on stream, and even giving him a shout-out upon winning a Streamy.

Popular YouTube streamer Darren 'IShowSpeed' was shocked by the latest disclosures concerning Cristiano Ronaldo's purported ratings for EA FC 24. The planned EA Sports football game will be the studio's debut football game outside of the FIFA IP. After all, it has been the championship football match for decades, and Speed was not pleased with the expected figures for his favorite.

IShowSpeed expresses his disappointment

IShowSpeed showed his disbelief and even informed his viewers that he had puked in his mouth after comparing the ratings to Lionel Messi's in response to a leak that claims the Al-Nassr player will receive an overall rating of just 86. He said, “I literally threw up. I just threw up in my mouth, because that is how f*cking disgusted I f*cking am right now. That's so f*cking disgusting! And 34 defending!?!"

Ronaldo’s pace, shooting, and dribbling were all greatly diminished, and many of his other skills were also reduced, compared to his opponent Lionel Messi, who now has a rating of 90 overall. However, it's important to remember that for now, they are only leaks. Throughout development, everything is always subject to modification.

Football has been a major focus for the American streamer, IShowSpeed, who not only plays football-themed video games but also travels the globe to attend matches. One of the high points of his career was meeting Ronaldo a few weeks ago at a Euro qualification game.

