WATCH: Jake Paul challenges former world champion Canelo Alvarez after latter's Charlo triumph

Since KSI and Logan Paul squared off in 2018, there has been a sharp increase in the number of influencers entering the ring. Sports streaming service DAZN stepped in in response to fans' apparent interest and signed KSI's Misfits Boxing to a five-year partnership to organize events featuring the top internet stars.

Conversely, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has adopted a different strategy of highlighting upcoming professional boxers. Paul has sparred with a number of professional fighters. Before meeting Nate Diaz, he shook hands with Tommy Fury, who had previously dealt him his first defeat.

Jake Paul challenges former world champion Canelo Alvarez

The YouTube star has now issued a warning to boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez as he prepares for his upcoming match. Jake Paul, a 33-year-old boxer, had a message for undisputed super-middleweight champion Jermell Charlo after the pair squared off on September 30 to defend his title.

Paul was questioned about the fight after the match to get his opinion. Paul was questioned about the fight after it had concluded. Paul told his fans to wait for Canelo to feel his power after being clearly unhappy by Charlo's performance and punching force. Paul says, “Yeah Charlo is not really giving him anything, not really giving him that power. Yeah, wait till Canelo gets my power, you know? Just wait, brother.”

The YouTube star has not revealed who his next opponent will be after defeating Diaz in August. While fans hope to see him ultimately square off against his archrival KSI or face Tommy Fury once again in a future rematch, we might eventually witness a fight with Canelo.

Canelo reacts to Paul's warning

Most of Jake Paul's callouts have been mostly ignored by Canelo Alvarez. But in an interview with the Full Send Podcast, the Mexican superstar provided a clearer response regarding the probability of a fight. Canelo said, “When I’m done with boxing [against world champions], why not? Maybe, maybe, I do it…I think it’s good. What happens is other people who never watched boxing, or don’t know anything about boxing, they wanna watch Jake Paul because he brings fans from other worlds. That’s good.’

