WATCH: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil's family celebrates as he sets new world record with Tokyo gold win.

Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil brought India its second gold medal on a glorious day at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Antil broke his own record in men's javelin (F64) and set a new world record. He began his attempt with an impressive 66.95 throw to set the new world record.

He then improved his score with his second throw. It was then in his final and fifth attempt that Antil raised the bar and again set a new world record with a throw of 68.55m. The impressive performance earned him the top spot on the table with fellow Indian Sandeep Chaudhary finishing fourth.

This is India's second gold for the day as 19-year-old Avani Lekhara also bagged a gold earlier in the day for shooting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for Sumit Antil as he tweeted, "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."

Meanwhile, back home in Sumit Antil's hometown of Haryana's Sonipat, celebrations were in order. Outside his residence, several family and friends were seen celebrating his historic win to the beats of dhol.

Take a look below:

#WATCH | Family members & friends of para javelin thrower Sumit Antil celebrate by dancing in Haryana's Sonipat Sumit Antil won a Gold medal in Men's Javelin Throw with a World Record throw of 68.55m at Tokyo Paralympics pic.twitter.com/9OpcUjEx13 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Several other Indian athletes made India proud today as they bagged silver and bronze medals in discus throw, javelin throw and high jump.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara bags Gold medal in shooting; Yogesh Kathuniya wins Silver in discus throw