WATCH: Kai Cenat appears to be part of Drake's posse in Toronto along with Zack Bia

Kai Cenat's following has exploded in recent years thanks to his bizarre Twitch streams and YouTube videos. He has also featured a number of celebrities on his stream, including Ice Spice, Offset, and others. Kai surprised his followers with a FaceTime visit from Champagne Papi while they were listening to Drake's brand-new record For All the Dogs.

The popular rapper called the Twitch streamer to have a talk while Kai Cenat was discussing Drake's new album during his most recent stream, giving viewers a big surprise. Viewers were undoubtedly thrilled to see Drake because the two had previously engaged on camera and because of the excitement around this musician's most recent album, For All The Dogs.

Drake facetime Kai Cenat during his album launch

Kai Cenat hung out with his community livestream in the hours before the release of Drake's newest album. Kai started listening to the new tracks as soon as the album was released. Kai unexpectedly received a FaceTime call after only a few songs. As soon he receives a call, he is heard saying, "Oh f**k, Oh sh*t. Somebody’s calling me, chat," When Kai realized that it was Drake on the other end of the phone a few seconds later, he burst into tears of joy.

Fans pondered whether the Twitch streamer was the one referred to in this rapper's new song First Person Shooter (feat. J. Cole. Fans believe a relevant line may be a reference to Cenat. The rapper also appeared to be following the streamer's response to his album after it had been released.

Drake and Kai Cenat have collaborated previously as well; during one of his most recent gigs, the Canadian rapper acknowledged Kai. Although it's unclear when Drake will appear on Kai's stream, we'll keep you informed if they do.

Creators like Kai Cenat have been at the forefront of the recent surge in the popularity of streaming. A giveaway that he and his fellow AMP content house members hosted a few months ago ended up being violent which also turned out to be national news.

Cenat's popularity

Cenat is so popular that a relatively low-key fan event he hosted in August in New York descended into chaos. In collaboration with fellow streamer IShowSpeed, he even landed his very own show on Rumble, shattering all-time Twitch subscriber records. Due to his fame, he has been able to work with a number of famous celebrities as well.

