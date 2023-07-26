Watch: Kim Kardashian’s son gets to hit SIUUU with Cristiano Ronaldo

Kim Kardashian has fulfilled her son Saint West’s dream by taking him to meet his favorite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. Apparently, Kim took her son and flew to Japan to witness Ronaldo’s game against Paris Saint-German. Saint West is the son of Kim Kardashian and popular American Rapper, Kanye West.

In a viral video on the internet, excited West can be beaming with joy as he interacted with Ronaldo. West is seen doing Ronaldo’s signature ‘SIUU’ with the footballer and Ronaldo hugs him tight as they look at the camera. Even though the match’s result was a goalless draw, West did have the best day of his life.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend Lionel Messi's game

Junior West has traveled the world, taking in pre-season games featuring some of the top athletes in the world. He just attended Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer debut while in Miami with his popular mother.

Kim saw Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut versus San Lorenzo at the stadium, and three days later, she was in Japan. In the Miami match, Kim's kid made an appearance wearing his new team's shirt and had his hair braided into an "M-10" in honor of Messi. He also spent time with West before leaving the stadium after stunning Inter Miami to victory over Cruz Azul with a dramatic late freekick.

In Japan, West also met another football star Neymar Jr., who gave him a personalized PSG shirt.

On the other hand, Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr colleagues are getting ready for the upcoming season in Saudi Arabia. Speaking of Kim, it is rumored that she is currently crushing on France’s football player Kylian Mbappe. Kim and Kardashian’s last relationship was with Pete Davidson. She parted ways with him in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

