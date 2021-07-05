  1. Home
  2. trending

Watch: Little girl’s video of falling down in a race yet winning it speaks volumes about not giving up in life

This viral video about a little girl’s never give up spirit will melt your heart.
72875 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 09:12 pm
Watch: Little girl’s video of falling down in a race yet winning it speaks volumes about not giving up in life Watch: Little girl’s video of falling down during a race yet winning it speaks volumes about not giving up in life (pic credit: Getty)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is said that life is never easy and it gives you endless situations to knock you down. But what matters is that how we get up and face the hurdles. After all, it is important to keep a never give up attitude in life. And given the current scenario and the trying times everyone has been facing, it is undoubtedly the need of the hour. Amid this, a video of a four year old girl has surfaced on social media wherein her never give up spirit during a race is winning hearts.

The video was made during a roller skating race for children up to eight years. In the video, four year old Meiah had begun the race with other kids but ended up stumbling down after she lost balance. However, she refuses to give up in the race and picked herself up while giving the race the best shot. And guess what? She had managed to win the race despite witnessing a moment of almost losing the race.

The video was captioned as, “For those who remember this, Meiah was only 4 years old. It was a race for kids up to 8 years old. This video has been seen more than 500 MILLION times since it was released in 2020. It’s now going viral again and I want the world to see how much of a fighter she is” along with heart emoticon. This video is indeed shelling out major motivational vibes.

Take a look at the video here:

Also Read: Viral Video: Woman grooving with her grandfather on the song 'Iko Iko' will melt your heart

Credits :Instagram, Getty

You may like these
Viral Video: A baby elephant playing with broken water pipe at a nature park will melt your heart
Viral Video: Baby elephant enjoying her time in the river is the best thing you will on internet today
Viral Video: Mother duck playing hide and seek with her ducklings will leave you smiling
Watch: Young elephant stealing leftover milk from empty bottles is the best thing you will see on internet
Watch: A US woman wins the internet as she helps a duck family cross the road safely
Fountain works only when you chant OM? Here's truth about the viral video
close