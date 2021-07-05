Watch: Little girl’s video of falling down in a race yet winning it speaks volumes about not giving up in life

This viral video about a little girl’s never give up spirit will melt your heart.

It is said that life is never easy and it gives you endless situations to knock you down. But what matters is that how we get up and face the hurdles. After all, it is important to keep a never give up attitude in life. And given the current scenario and the trying times everyone has been facing, it is undoubtedly the need of the hour. Amid this, a video of a four year old girl has surfaced on social media wherein her never give up spirit during a race is winning hearts.

The video was made during a roller skating race for children up to eight years. In the video, four year old Meiah had begun the race with other kids but ended up stumbling down after she lost balance. However, she refuses to give up in the race and picked herself up while giving the race the best shot. And guess what? She had managed to win the race despite witnessing a moment of almost losing the race.

The video was captioned as, “For those who remember this, Meiah was only 4 years old. It was a race for kids up to 8 years old. This video has been seen more than 500 MILLION times since it was released in 2020. It’s now going viral again and I want the world to see how much of a fighter she is” along with heart emoticon. This video is indeed shelling out major motivational vibes.

Take a look at the video here:

