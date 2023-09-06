Watch: Mark Zuckerberg spars with Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champ to tune of 'Mission Impossible'

The days when Mark Zuckerberg drew the ire of the internet as a whole for excessively donning sunscreen while browsing are long gone. This week, UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski joined Mark Zuckerberg once more for training sessions, this time on a speedboat.

Meta's CEO, a passionate UFC enthusiast with a diverse martial arts background, joined the competitors on the mat back in July. Zuckerberg shared an exhilarating video captioned "Summer Vibes," featuring himself alongside Adesanya and Volkanovski engaged in combat on a speedboat. The video was expertly edited to resemble a thrilling movie trailer.

Zuckerberg trains on a boat

Zuckerberg is seen submitting featherweight champion Volkanovski with a single-leg takedown in the video, which includes audio and music from the most recent Mission Impossible movie. Adesanya, the middleweight champion, is also giving the other people on the boat professional wrestling moves. After working out with Adesanya and Volkanovski, Zuckerberg showed them his water-skiing skills before reportedly shooting a fight scene with his new friends.

Last year, at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Zuckerberg watched a match from the stands. Following the announcement that no members of the press or fans would be permitted entry, UFC president Dana White refuted rumors that Zuckerberg had rented out the location. Zuckerberg competed in his first jiu-jitsu match earlier this year and took home many medals. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, was recently mentioned as a prospective opponent for him in a cage battle, but that matchup seems to have fallen through.

Israel Adesanya's next fight

Adesanya, a Nigerian-New Zealander, will face Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on Saturday to defend his championship. The 34-year-old regained his 185-pound title in April after knocking out Alex Pereira, who had previously defeated him twice in kickboxing before switching to mixed martial arts and accomplishing the same once again in November of the previous year.

Volkanovski

After a dominant three-round victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, Volkanovski is taking a well-deserved break. His next opponent remains a mystery following three previous victories over former champion Max Holloway.