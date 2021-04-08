WATCH: Mrs World Caroline Jurie snatches Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika’s crown on divorce claim & injures her

Recently, former Mrs. World Caroline had snatched the crown from the current Mrs. Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silva’s head and left everyone surprised.

At the recently held Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 competition, a dramatic event took place between the previous and the current winner. Well, at first, the former Mrs. World and outgoing Mrs. Sri Lanka, Caroline Jurie announced Pushpika De Silva as the winner. But after a while, the former Mrs. World came on to the stage and said, "There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first step in saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up."

The whole incident was aired on national television and now the video is also doing rounds on the internet. After the victory walk, Caroline suddenly came on stage and snatched the crown from Pushpika’s head, and left everyone stunned. Soon, Caroline awarded the crown to the first runner-up. While snatching the crown, Jurie also injured Pushpika’s head. After the embarrassing incident, Pushpika De Silva walked out of the stage in tears. The Colombo Gazette has shared the video on YouTube.

Take a look at the video here:

Later, Pushpika took to her official Facebook page to share a long note regarding the whole incident. She wrote in Sinhalese which somehow translates as "As I write this, I responsibly say that I am not a divorced woman. If I am divorced, I challenge them to submit my divorce papers."

She added, "So, even though that symbolic crown has been snatched from my head, I would like to inform you that I have already taken the necessary legal action for the injustice and insult that has taken place."

"A real queen is not a woman who snatches another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly sets the other woman's crown!!!" Pushpika concluded.

Reportedly, while speaking with the BBC, the organizers have confirmed that Pushpika was not a divorcee and her crown will be returned to her. To look into the matter thoroughly, the Mrs. World organization has started an investigation.

Credits :Colombo Gazette

