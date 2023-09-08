WATCH: MS Dhoni spotted playing golf with Donald Trump in US

Social media users went wild on Friday, September 8th, when they saw photos and videos of ex-Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni, golfing with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Donald Trump reportedly invited Dhoni to the golf meeting.

Hitesh Sanghvi, a businessman established in Dubai, was the first to post a photo on Instagram featuring Dhoni and Trump. The image, taken at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, shows Dhoni, modeling his iconic long hair, golfing alongside Trump and his familiar red MAGA cap.

As soon as the image of the duo, clad in golf gear, began circulating on social media platforms, including X, Dhoni's fans' excitement soared.

Reports maintain that Dhoni is currently vacationing in the U.S. During this trip, the ex-president of the United States, Donald Trump, invited him for a game of golf.

MS Dhoni spotted watching Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev's quarterfinal clash

During the 2023 US Open quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, spectators spotted Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the stands. He sat just behind Alcaraz, who took a fluids break. In a video that Star Sports Network shared, Dhoni was in the company of two friends, engaging in a chat and sharing laughs. When the camera identified him among the audience, it quickly zoomed in on him.

The unexpected mingling of these sports icons attracted the attention of cricket and tennis fans alike, igniting enthusiasm and dialogues about the universal allure of sports and the reverence it commands across different sports disciplines.

World number one Alcaraz brilliantly bested a gripping match against a weary Zverev with a score of 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday. This victory paved his way into the US Open semi-finals. Here, he will engage in an exciting face-off against Daniil Medvedev. Interestingly, this match includes the most recent two champions of Flushing Meadows.

