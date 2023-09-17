WATCH: Offset left bewildered after he takes up a 'what's in the box' challenge with Kai Cenat

Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat who is also a social media star is quite popular for his sense of humor and entertaining reactions in his videos. He has a massive fan following on Twitch and has collaborated with many celebrities.

In the past, Kai has met up with musicians SZA and rapper Blueface, but the most recent famous person to appear on his stream was none other than Migos member Offset. Offset was disappointed with rapper Kai Cenat after they participated in a blindfolded "guess what's in the box" challenge in his most recent video.

Watch the video:

Why was Offset shocked during Kai Cenat's stream?

On one of Kai's most recent Twitch sessions, Offset made a surprise cameo to take part in a game of What's in the Box? where Offset is expected to reach into a container without being able to see what's within. It is enough to mention that the task begins simply but finishes with the box being filled with icky and disgusting items, including creatures. Offset was on guard right away, appearing too afraid to fully place his hand inside the box, which also included a smaller box containing two white mice.

After much fussing and delaying, Offset was eventually able to view what was inside. He was undoubtedly shocked by what the Twitch streamer asked him to touch. But when it was Kai's time, the moderators forced him to touch the hive of bees in the box. When the blindfolds were removed, they both freaked out.

ALSO READ: Why did Kai Cenat threaten to quit Twitch? Details inside

About Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat has been in the news after he was blocked by SZA during a live Twitch stream. But still, Cenat is so popular that a very low-key fan gathering he had in August in New York turned into a riot. He's shattered all-time Twitch subscriber records and even landed his very own show on Rumble with fellow streamer IShowSpeed. He has been able to collaborate with a number of celebrities because of the fame he has received.

ALSO READ; 'I can’t send any more messages' - Kai Cenat left heartbroken after celeb crush SZA blocks him on IG