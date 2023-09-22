WATCH: Star streamer Pokimane reveals the correct pronunciation of her name

Imane "Pokimane" Anys, who went from being an average Twitch personality to being a social media personality is without a doubt one of the most popular streamers on the platform.

But even though she's one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now and has a massive fan following, many people appear to have been mispronouncing her name all along. Pokimane admitted that most people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly since the beginning in a Wired video titled "The Web's Most Searched Questions."

Pokimane says how people often pronouncer her name wrong

In the video, Pokimane says, "The reason this is my name is because obviously of gaming, I play a lot of Pokemon. And my name is ‘Imane’, so it’s supposed to be a play on words. That’s why it’s actually supposed Pokimane (poʊkimɑn), but I understand in English this just reads as Pokimane (poʊkɪmeɪn)"

Pokimane fans would have known about this before, of course, as she has explicitly stated this fact on her streams several times. She also earlier made a joke about accepting the pronunciation in order to avoid "catching a Nintendo lawsuit".

In addition to replying to the questions, Pokimane also revealed that she no longer plays League of Legends, the game where she initially gained fame, and discussed how bringing her own dance into Fortnite is one of the major highlights of her career.

About Pokimane

On Twitch and other social media sites, Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has millions of fans. She is the most followed female livestreamer on Twitch. In 2013, while Twitch was still a new and unproven site, Pokimane started her career as a streamer there. She first concentrated on streaming a number of games, such as League of Legends, Fortnite, and Overwatch, but what truly set her apart from the competition was her personality and charisma.

Thanks to her upbeat outlook, sense of humor, and eagerness to communicate with her audience, Pokimane rapidly amassed a devoted and engaged following. Currently, she is one of the biggest names in the streaming industry.

