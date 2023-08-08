Watch: Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage, hypes up crowd with an energetic performance

Steph Curry is more than just an NBA star; he consistently amazes fans with his appearances at various events. And once again, he did not disappoint. On Monday night, Steph Curry pleasantly surprised Paramore fans who had filled the Chase Center with a surprise performance.

The NBA star joined lead singer Hayley Williams to perform the hit Paramore song Misery Business, a single from their 2007 album Riot. Curry's unexpected performance undoubtedly made this concert a truly memorable experience for the crowd.

Steph Curry performs alongside Williams

Curry joined Williams on stage at 10:15 p.m., and Williams delighted the cheering audience with the announcement during the performance. She said, "So look, you know Steph and us, we go back a few years. And tonight is our reunion. Tonight, we're going to sing something together. And listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer just a Paramore show; this is a Steph Curry show."

Curry walked up to the platform's edge and leaned in toward the audience, joining Williams in belting out the song as the crowd erupted in excitement. Throughout the concert, Williams informed the audience that while she was still feeling unwell, Curry was assisting her with the singing.

Between songs, Williams joked that TikTok had brought new listeners to Paramore's music during the epidemic, resulting in a larger fan base for the band. She urged the audience, saying:

Steph Curry's Camp

Superstar point guard Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors continues to support aspiring basketball players. The nation's finest high school basketball players recently took part in the ninth edition of Curry's annual Curry Camp, a practical basketball training camp.

Curry went all out during his camp, even though he is currently halfway through a four-year, $215.35 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. Throughout practice sessions and games, Curry showcased his tenacious work ethic and superb leadership.

