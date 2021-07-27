WATCH: Teenage girl horrified as a seagull strikes her during roller coaster ride

An exciting and adrenaline-filled slingshot ride at an amusement park in the US turned horrifying for a teenager as a seagull struck her mid ride. Yes, you heard that right. A video uploaded by Viral Hog on YouTube features two teenage girls named Georgia and Kiley who visited an amusement park in Wildwood, New Jersey, USA. The girls were celebrating Georgia's 14th birthday and decided to up the ante by visiting the Slingshot ride. The ride usually consists of two people being slung up in the air and is also popularly known as a reverse bungee ride.

While they geared up to take the ride, the excited girls sat and waited for the ride to begin. Little did the girls know that they will have a run-in with an unexpected guest. In the brief 18-second video, we get to see the seagull who decided to be a part of the ride.

As soon as the video begins, the girls can be seen screaming with excitement as the slingshot ride plunges them forward. While they are mid-air, a seagull strikes one of the girl right near her neck leaving her horrified. However, the teenager somehow manages to hold the seagull and get it off her neck.

The video description revealed that the incident took place on 6 July. The caption reads, "Georgia and Kiley went on the ride for Georgia's 14th birthday and captured an unexpected guest.”

Check out the video:

