WATCH: Thai actors Mile and Apo from KinnPorsche The Series arrive in Mumbai ahead of Dior Show at Gateway

Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) are two actors from Thailand who have successfully taken the world by storm with their show, ‘KinnPorsche The Series’ which premiered a year ago. The announcement of their debut visit to India was met with a celebration from fans who have been hoping that the Thai stars would begin promotions here.

Mile and Apo

Stars from the globally popular BL (Boys’ Love) drama, ‘KinnPorsche The Series’, they are known by their ship name ‘MileApo’, the two landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of March 29 at the international airport. They were welcomed by tens of fans waiting for them with banners and flower bouquets. The two actors took their time accepting and getting used to the love from India, snapping a few pictures and taking the gifts.

In videos shared by their agency Be On Cloud, they looked visibly happy to notice the number of fans and love they were receiving from the Indian crowd. Soon after they were seen walking by some ads of themselves, posing and capturing the moments. Mile and Apo are currently in Mumbai to attend the Dior Women Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear-Show at Gateway of India. A very highly anticipated event, the two Thai stars’ India debut will further highlight their international influence via their presence at the show. This is not the first time the two are invited as special guests for an event by the brand, as previously too they took the 2023 Paris Fashion Week by storm with sleek fits and warm welcome from fans.

About KinnPorsche The Series

The story follows the heir of a Thai family, Kinn Anakinn Theerapanyakun played by Mile, who is saved by a bartender named Porsche Pachara Kittisawasd played by Apo. The two confirm a deal in exchange for the money that Porsche needs, and the security that he provides to Kinn. They eventually fall in love and thus ensues an action-filled love story. The story, the actors’ performance the cinematography, and the overall grandiose of the show have led it to unprecedented fame resulting in a global world tour starring the cast.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TXT’s ACT : SWEET MIRAGE world tour: Seoul stop sparkles with immaculate presentation, high energy, raw voice