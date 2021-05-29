Watch: A US woman wins the internet as she helps a duck family cross the road safely

This heartwarming video of a woman helping a family of ducks cross a road in US will leave you with a big smile.

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the world, the mankind has understood the importance of life as people are seen struggling for every breath they take these days. Interestingly, not just humans but animals also deserve to have a safe and happy life, isn’t it? Speaking of the same, a video of a woman from the United States is going viral on social media wherein she was seen helping a family of ducks to cross a road amid traffic.

In the viral video shared by an Instagram user named Jessica Faye Unda, she was seen walking up to the middle of a road and stopped the traffic. She then gestured a scared family of ducks to cross the road. Soon, the family, which was led by an adult duck and had the duckling following in a row, came out of a hiding start crossing the road. Jessica was seen being vigilant that no car reaches the family of ducks and they reach the other end of the road safely. Sharing the video of her noble gesture, the lady captioned the video as, “Just doing hero things on my birthday”.

Take a look at this adorable video:

Jessica’s sweet gesture has garnered her immense popularity and the netizens are showering her with love for her deed. One of the users wrote, “I’ve watched this so many times! Loooove” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, another user took to the comment section and wrote, “You deserve the world!! What a big heart!!”

