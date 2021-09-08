Watch video: Elephant playing in a pool of mud will drive away your midweek blues

Social media is a place where an intriguing video or pic goes viral in no time. While the advent of technology had made social media accessible to almost every corner of the world, every now and then a video goes viral from different genres and manages to reach millions of people. One such video is doing the rounds on the internet these days and this time it happens to be an elephant enjoying his play time and it will take away your midweek blues.

In the video, the adult elephant named Tundani was seen playing in a pool of mud. He was not just having fun in the pool of mud but was also rolling in it. It was evident that he was enjoying his time and was having fun just like a baby. Interestingly, the video also featured other elephants playing in the mud as well, but Tundani’s fun with mud grabbed all the attention. The video was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter and it was captioned as, “Tundani might be going on nine years old but when he finds a paddling pool, he reverts to one big water baby. He owes his life to our pilot who spotted him on a routine patrol. Now he's slowly returning to the wild”.

Take a look at the video:

Tundani might be going on nine years old but when he finds a paddling pool, he reverts to one big water baby. He owes his life to our pilot who spotted him on a routine patrol. Now he's slowly returning to the wild: https://t.co/88v7pv6Usg pic.twitter.com/BzlikUr4tq — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 5, 2021

The video garnered a lot of attention, a Twitter user wrote, “Tundani is the cutest water baby ever! Thanks to the pilot that spotted him and gave him his life back! U guys are truly amazing!!” Another user tweeted, “Tundani is one very handsome water baby!! No doubt he has many of the girls swooning over him!! Stay happy and safe Tundani!!”

