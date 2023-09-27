WATCH: Woman goes viral for theft and street performer's piano vandalism

A girl's violent behavior towards a street performer in Athens, Georgia, filmed on TikTok, has stirred outrage online as per Dexerto. The event, which was first posted on TikTok by the street performer, gained considerable attention after it was re-shared on Twitter.

The incident unfolds

The video opens with the street musician, identified as Andrew and using the TikTok handle theandrewshoe, skilfully playing the piano in Athens, Georgia, in front of a riveted crowd. What follows, however, is a disturbing turn of events that has both Andrew and internet spectators astonished.

A shocking encounter

As the performance proceeds, an unnamed female approaches the piano and forcefully smacks her hands on the keys, producing an unwelcome interruption. According to Dexerto, Bystanders in the audience can be heard begging her to stop and pushing Andrew to keep on despite the interruption. Trying to keep his cool, Andrew says in a voiceover, "This is probably one of the worst things somebody's ever done to me while street performing."

A destructive act

The scenario worsens as the girl approaches the musician again, this time pulling the piano off its stand and crashing on the ground. "What's wrong with you?" Andrew expresses his dismay. The girl then seems to reach into Andrew's collecting bucket and grab some of his hard-earned money before fleeing. The audience boos, showing their displeasure with her behavior.

Community support

Following the terrible episode, a number of kind people in the crowd came to Andrew's aid, assisting him in gathering his dispersed items off the ground as per Dexerto. One nice bystander handed Andrew a big tip, hoping to compensate for the money he lost as a result of the disturbing interaction.

Apology and fallout

Shauntae Heard was eventually recognized as the girl engaged in the incident. She apologized for her acts in a now-deleted Facebook post, calling her behavior ignorant. Shauntae also said that she apologized to the street performer directly. She appealed to her fans not to include her family in the online turmoil that erupted in the aftermath of the viral video.

Outrage and community support

This episode, which has prompted uproar on social media platforms, underlines the difficulties that street artists confront because they rely on the kindness and respect of their audience. According to Dexerto, the horrific behavior seen in the video has sparked debate about the significance of artists and entertainers being respected in public settings.

The community's touching response, with people stepping forward to aid and support Andrew, serves as a reminder of the power of solidarity and humanity in the face of hardship. While the situation was very disturbing, it is heartwarming to see the community unite around the artist to help him heal from his ordeal.

