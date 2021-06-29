Watch: Young elephant stealing leftover milk from empty bottles is the best thing you will see on internet

This video of a young elephant hunting for leftover milk is going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

Social media has formed an important part of our lives. Given the trying times, the world is facing these days, it has managed to keep everyone in touch and also served as a mode of entertainment. In fact, social media is a place where not just we get to know about the happenings around the world but it also managed to spread smiles with some adorable video or pic that ends up going viral. Needless to say, these videos and pics shell out some positivity which is the need of the hour these days.

Amid this, we have got our hands on a viral video of a baby elephant that will make your heart smile. The video features a baby elephant who is grabbing attention with his notorious yet adorable behaviour. In the video, the baby elephant named Ekikwe from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust seen approaching a box of empty milk bottles and ended up stealing them to drink the leftover milk. The video was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on micro-blogging site Twitter and it was captioned as, “Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs”

Check out the video here:

Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs! #MilkMonday pic.twitter.com/fZuYutLZ17 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 28, 2021

The video grabbed a lot of attention on social media. On of the Twitter users wrote, “This is hilarious ….you were all just sitting there watching, weren’t you!? I would have. Bet Enkikwe got really frustrated trying to get those tiny drops of milk”. Another user tweeted, “Smart little one.”

Also Read: Watch this doggo change personality in front of his baby brother; Netizens in love with the pooch

Credits :Sheldrick Wildlife

Share your comment ×