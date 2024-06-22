TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains a reference to a tragic loss.

TikTok celebrities Jon Bouffard and Alexandra Madison announced that they had lost their unborn child at six months pregnant. The celebrities on social media revealed on Instagram and TikTok that Madison had a miscarriage.

Alex Madison and Jon Bouffard reveal tragic miscarriage

Madison wrote, "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that we lost our sweet baby boy this week. There are no words that can truly capture the depth of this pain. Nothing can prepare you for this. Our hearts will never be the same.” The hosts of the Give It To Me Straight podcast were showered with support and condolences in the comments section of their post.

Who are Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard?

Madison and Jon met after matching on Tinder and have since been very active on TikTok. They make funny and relatable videos on Instagram which made them famous.

Back in March, Alexandra released a video of herself taking a pregnancy test while traveling for work. Madison then announced that she and Jon were expecting their first child together. A month later, the couple—who got married in September 2019—revealed their baby's gender in a picture of themselves eating blue-frosted cake.

The pair had previously discussed how they felt prepared to become parents. "We knew we were ready when we talked about becoming parents every day," Bouffard said. "It started to come up in our routine conversations, and the time felt right at last. Having a little "us" into the world excites me. Her half and me half. Ideally, though, it's just her personality."

