'We have finally avenged Pewdiepie': MrBeast dethrones T-Series as YouTube's most subscribed channel

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has fulfilled his promise of avenging the Swedish YouTuber, PewDiePie, and surpassing T-Series being the most subscribed YouTuber of the platform. He is currently ruling with 266 million subscribers while the Indian record label, T-Series is in the second spot as they continue to compete till 300 million.

MrBeast secures a long-awaited win

In 2019, the Indian record label, T-Series took the most subscribed crown and overtook PewDiePie. Since then, MrBeast has been working hard as he promised to avenge his friend and reclaim the crown.

"At the start of 2023, when I had 127 million subscribers, I vowed to get revenge for PewDiePie," he said. In the way of standing up for PewDiePie, he bridged the huge gap between himself and T-Series which had over 233 million subscribers at that time.

The rivalry got heated between MrBeast and T-Series as the latter sensed the competition getting close and posted on X (formerly Twitter) urging its viewers to "unite and create history". MrBeast made a simple comment on the post saying, "Subscribe to me instead." He also challenged the CEO of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar to a boxing match.

MrBeast's rise to the top

The intensity reached its peak when on June 1 MrBeast surpassed the Indian record label, T-Series, and became the most subscribed YouTuber. He expressed his excitement on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie." This rise to the top is a result of the YouTuber's unique content creation on the platform that is loved by the viewers.

MrBeast is known for pushing the boundaries on YouTube, from burying himself for a week to organizing challenges between participants for a hefty cash prize. His daring and original content never fails to captivate his viewers. Besides creating content, he also indulges in non-profit charity for his Beast Philanthropy organization where he distributes huge sums of money to those in need.

As the race is still on toward 300 million subscribers, MrBeast continues to expand his reach with ventures like his chocolate bar 'Feastables' and his upcoming game show, 'Beast Games' with Amazon Prime. He announced in May that he is looking for 5000 applicants to participate in the largest game show in history with a hefty prize of $5,000,000 on the line.

