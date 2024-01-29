One drawback of AI's rapidly developing industry is deepfake technology. It lets fraudsters edit videos to look authentic in addition to changing their voices to sound like someone else. And the latest victim to fall prey to it was Taylor Swift! This week, millions of people saw fictitious, sexually suggestive AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift on social media, highlighting the necessity for regulations to prevent the potentially harmful use of AI technology.

The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, has commented on the explicit deepfakes of Taylor Swift created by AI. Nadella voiced concerns over the recent increase in sexually explicit deep fake videos and pictures of celebrities created by artificial intelligence, describing the trend as "alarming and terrible".

In an interview with NBC News, Nadella commented on the alarming and terrible deep fake images of Swift. Nadella said, "Yes, we have to act. I think we all benefit when the online world is safe. And so I don’t think anyone would want an online world that is completely not safe for both content creators and content consumers.

Nadella highlighted how quickly these kinds of incidents must be resolved. He said, "I would say two things: One, again I go back to what I think’s our responsibility, which is all of the guardrails that we need to place around the technology so that there’s more safe content that’s being produced. And there’s a lot to be done and a lot being done there. But it is about global, societal — you know, I’ll say, convergence on certain norms."

Nadella further added, "And we can do — especially when you have law and law enforcement and tech platforms that can come together — I think we can govern a lot more than we think— we give ourselves credit for."

Microsoft has made its investments in and advancements in artificial intelligence technology. It is a major backer of OpenAI, a prominent AI startup that developed ChatGPT and has also developed AI chatbot tools like Copilot that are integrated into Microsoft products, such as Bing's AI search engine.

