“We’re team Barbie" - Justin Trudeau wears pink to catch 'Barbie' with son post-divorce announcement

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has lately been in the news for announcing his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire. Just days after dropping divorce news, Trudeau shared a picture with his eldest son Xavier on his social media. The father-son duo headed out to watch the hit film Barbie and yes, they did match the trend of wearing pink.

In the picture posted, Trudeau can be seen donning a pink hoodie while his son is wearing a casual pink t-shirt. He captioned the picture, “We’re team Barbie.” Margot Robbie and Greta Grewig’s film has been breaking all the records at the box office with massive ticket sales around the world.

Justin Trudeau hangs out with son amidst divorce

Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire are parents to three children. They have two sons and one daughter named Xavier, Ella, and Hardien. Trudeau has always been a loving father to his three kids and often shares pictures with them on his social media. The Canadian PM had also praised his family in a speech he gave beside them in 2021 after squeaking by in a parliamentary election, but Hadrien was not present since he was sound asleep at home.

In his divorce announcement post to Sophie, the Canadian PM wrote, “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Justin Trudeau's kids to live with him and not Sophie Gregoire?

Some people were shocked when Gregoire and Trudeau announced their separation and that the children would mostly live with their father. It is reported that the mother would live separately but would eventually move back in to raise the children.

According to sources, Gregoire has relocated to a neighboring private property at her own expense, while Trudeau will continue to live at residence which is the Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall. The pair have decided that they will co-parent their kids and create a stable and healthy environment for them. It is also confirmed by the Prime Minister's office that the pair had previously executed a separation agreement.

