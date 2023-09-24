'Weren’t supposed to want to die': Dixie D’Amelio opens up on her troubles with anxiety and depression

During the Season 3 premiere of The D'Amelio Show, social media influencer Dixie D'Amelio bravely opened up about her struggle with premenstrual dysmorphic disorder (PMDD), raising focus on a condition that impacts countless people worldwide, as per Dexerto. Dixie described how this disease causes her great anxiety and depression in an emotional and honest section, providing viewers a glimpse into her life beyond the glittering mask of celebrity.

What is premenstrual dysmorphic disorder?

Premenstrual dysmorphic disorder is a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) that affects women during their menstrual cycle. Physical symptoms such as bloating and exhaustion can range from mild to severe mental suffering such as mood swings, anger, and anxiety. This disease has become an insurmountable struggle for Dixie D'Amelio, affecting both her personal and professional life.

The episode gave an uncensored glimpse at Dixie's daily problems, highlighting the toll PMDD has on her mental health. According to Dexerto, Viewers were able to witness the depths of her anxiety and despair as she revealed her experiences, getting a deeper respect for the courage and perseverance it takes for her to navigate her significant job while facing such a devastating ailment.

ALSO READ: IShowSpeed bags date with Danish Football star after EA FC 24; WATCH

Dixie’s commendable courage and willingness

Dixie's openness to speak freely about her PMDD shines a much-needed spotlight on this sometimes misunderstood disease, assisting in the destigmatization of mental health and encouraging open conversations. She empowers those who may be suffering in silence by sharing her personal journey, letting them know they are not alone and that obtaining help is crucial.

The episode also looked at how PMDD affects Dixie's relationships. Dixie shared her dissatisfaction and remorse, knowing that her loved ones are bearing the brunt of her emotional turmoil. This frequent element of the condition can strain even the strongest of bonds, emphasizing the importance of information and empathy while helping loved ones who have PMDD, stated the Dexerto report.

Dixie’s ongoing efforts and treatment

Dixie also spoke about her continued efforts to manage her PMDD symptoms, which include treatment, medication, and self-care routines. She demonstrated that there are ways to reduce the terrible effects of PMDD by sharing her coping mechanisms with those who may be looking for solutions.

The reaction to Dixie's confession has been extremely positive, with fans and even celebs thanking her for her honesty and vulnerability. According to Dexerto, many viewers rushed to social media to share their stories and words of support, transforming the dialogue into a platform for collective awareness and solidarity.

Advertisement

Dixie D'Amelio's use of her position to raise awareness of PMDD reminds us of people's powerful influence when they openly disclose their mental health challenges. She is breaking down barriers and building a community where people with PMDD feel seen and heard by leveraging her influence and vulnerability.

ALSO READ: Only Fans star Corinna Kopf goes on epic rant against 'losers' commenting on her photos