What accident did Mike Williams have? Former NFL receiver passes away at age 36

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

With a heavy heart and numb eyes, we would like to inform you that the former NFL player Mike Williams passed away this Tuesday morning at the age of 56. Our condolences to his family, friends and everyone around him who was a part of his life, in one way or another. Mike's absence will definitely be felt forever in the hearts of his fans and loved ones. Keep reading to know the details of Mike Williams's unexpected death.

What was Mike Williams' cause of death?

According to the Tampa Bay Times , Mike Williams was hospitalised at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. The reason for hospitalisation was an accident that he met last week at a construction site in Hillsborough County. Ever since he was partially paralysed but continued fighting for his life. The former NFL player remained in intensive care, on life support. But on Thursday, he was breathing on his own and was taken off the ventilator, confirmed by William's 8-year-old daughter.

But then came Tuesday morning, and we lost one of the former stars of the NFL. Williams played for Tampa Bay for almost four seasons before he was transferred to the Buffalo Bills in 2014. Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the ones who shared William's news to the world through their Twitter handle. The news was a hard hit for fans, teams and players Williams had played with. So many people came forward, sharing their deepest condolences, and praying for a safe journey for the player from Earth to Heaven.

How did fans react to Mike Williams' death?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared the news of Mike Williams's demise on September 12 as they wrote, "We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organisation, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy." Fans came ahead and reacted sympathetically to the post.

"Rip big guy. Watching you play for the Bucs and balling out your rookie year was fun", said a fan who might have followed Mike since the early days. Another fan said, "Love you Mike! Thanks for the memories 💚 #GoBucs." We all sure will love Mike forever. "R.I.P Mike glad I got the pleasure to meet you." said a fan who had the golden chance to meet him. Mike Williams will surely be missed!

Lastly, we pray that William's soul rests in peace. Condolences to his daughter and family, whom he loved more than anything in this world. Mike will always remain alive in the hearts of his fans and his dearest ones. He was surely a champ!