What are Instagram's Threads? 5 things about Mark Zuckerberg's competitor to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook and Meta has recently announced the launch of their new app Threads. It is a text-based conversation app. This seems like a reply from Mark to Elon Musk's Twitter which is creating issues among users that involve limiting the number of tweets that can be viewed per day. Amidst these controversies regarding Twitter, users all over the world are excited with the news of the upcoming app Threads. What are Instagram's Threads? How will it work? Here are 5 important things you need to know about Mark Zuckerberg's new competitor to Twitter.

Who will control Instagram's Threads?

Instagram's Threads, the new text-based conversation app will function under the parent company of Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta. Meaww.com reported that Threads is all set to make an appeal to the Instagram user base to establish its own market. But Threads' most direct competition is Twitter as it will challenge the Elon Musk-owned platform's monopoly on microblogging.

Launch date of Instagram's Threads

Threads is likely to be launched on July 6 at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST). But the app will be available for iPhone users for now. About the upcoming app, Apple Store said, "Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

How will Threads function?

TechCrunch, a US-based site reported that Threads will be linked to its parent app, Instagram. It will import existing Instagram data including 'followers' and 'followed.' The site also revealed that users can connect with their favorite celebrities and discuss trending topics with whomever they want. Not only these but also new users will be able to create their own community if they wish, having no limitations. The app will let the users create text-based posts that can be liked, reposted, and shared on the platform. App Store screenshots also show that users will be able to keep their existing usernames.

Threads does not require separate account

Threads is going to be one of the easiest apps as it does not require any separate account. Instagram users will be able to easily incorporate their photo-sharing accounts into the new microblogging site. However, while Threads will be closely linked to Instagram, the app will operate independently from Instagram. There is a bonus point. Users do not need to create separate communities on Threads as existing communities will be migrated from Instagram.

What is the significant difference between Threads and Twitter?

Threads is going to be a free social media platform. Twitter already faced a backlash when the announcement of the Twitter dashboard TweetDeck behind a paywall within 30 days was made. But it is the new issue on Twitter that is getting all the complaints.

Musk has announced that unverified accounts will be able to read only 600 tweets per day. Verified accounts with Twitter Blue can read up to 6,000 posts each day. New Twitter users will be allowed to view only 300 tweets a day. But recently after facing backlash, Elon said that the limit will "soon" increase to 10,000 for verified, 1,000 for unverified, and 500 for new unverified users. However, no such limits will be there on Instagram's Threads and users are free to use it.

