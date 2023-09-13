What are Nipah Virus symptoms? Deadly infection claims lives of 2 in Kerala

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death

After two persons in the Kozhikode district died of Nipah virus on Monday, the Kerala Health Department has issued a notice. According to the news agency PTI, one of the deceased's family members has been admitted to the intensive care unit. According to the minister, four suspected cases are presently being monitored, and their samples have been forwarded to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The Minister also informed that a team of four specialists from the Central government has also been dispatched to Kerala to help the state administration with monitoring and assist with the management of the infection. In a high-level meeting, State Minister of Health, Veena George examined the situation, the health department said in a statement on Monday night.

What is the Nipah Virus?

The Nipah Virus is classified as a zoonotic disease by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is also capable of spreading through tainted food and direct human-to-human contact.

In Malaysia, where there was the first known outbreak of the Nipah virus, human infections were brought on by close contact with ill pigs or their contaminated tissues. The Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats and has the potential to kill both humans and animals, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nipah virus symptoms

According to WHO, fever and headache are followed by tiredness, disorientation, and mental confusion within the first 3–14 days is the onset of Nipah Virus symptoms. Atypical pneumonia and serious respiratory issues, such as acute respiratory distress, can also occur in some patients.

Most commonly, the incubation period lasts 4 to 14 days. Severe instances include encephalitis and convulsions, which progress to coma within 24 to 48 hours. The majority of persons who survive acute encephalitis fully recover. However, some patients have been noted to have long-term neurologic disorders.

Diagnosis

Initial Nipah virus infection signs and symptoms are ambiguous, and the diagnosis is frequently not made at the time of presentation. Effective and prompt infection control measures, outbreak response actions, and correct diagnosis can all be hampered by this. The accuracy of laboratory findings can also be impacted by the caliber, volume, type, timing, collection of clinical samples, and time required to transmit samples to the lab.

When the illness is acute or convalescent, Nipah virus infection can be identified by a clinical history. The two primary techniques are enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) for antibody detection and real-time polymerase chain reactions (RT-PCR) from physiological fluids.

Treatment

Although Nipah virus infection has been designated by WHO as a priority illness for the WHO Research and Development Blueprint, there are presently no medications or vaccines that are specifically designed to treat it. Severe respiratory and neurologic problems should be treated with intensive supportive care.

