What are Paytm's options as bank continues to face survival crisis? Acquisition and other options EXPLAINED

As Paytm Payments Bank faces mounting regulatory challenges, the company is at a critical juncture, considering various options to ensure its survival. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposing restrictions on deposit and credit transactions on March 15, Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, is actively considering strategies to deal with the crisis as per the Hindu BusinessLine.

Acquisition prospects: A glimmer of hope amidst uncertainty

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, One 97 Communications accepts the possibility of losing its associate, Paytm Payments Bank. However, the company remains open to the possibility of acquisition as a lifeline. Despite the bleak outlook, there is a glimmer of hope that through acquisition, the bank will not only survive but thrive under new ownership.

According to a source close to the matter, "If the bank is given a chance to survive through acquisition, if there is a way for it to thrive, Paytm is willing for that to happen." The company's commitment to preserving the bank's existence, even under new ownership, highlights the importance of continuity within Paytm's ecosystem.

Regulatory roadblocks and remedial measures

Paytm Payments Bank has faced regulatory scrutiny for a long time, with recurring issues like KYC violations and exceeding transaction limits. Despite ongoing dialogue with the RBI and their efforts to address the concerns raised, the fintech found itself at odds with regulatory compliance.

Advertisement

Sources familiar with the developments highlighted Paytm's difficulties in thoroughly reviewing audit reports detailing violations within the bank. Furthermore, time constraints hampered the company's ability to promptly address identified issues, resulting in the recent RBI crackdown.

"In all its engagements with the RBI, the fintech received observations and pointers regarding violations and lapses, to which the company responded with solutions," confirmed a source who asked to remain anonymous due to unauthorized disclosure.

Implications for customers: Disruption and concerns

The implications of the regulatory restrictions go beyond Paytm and One 97 Communications, affecting millions of users who rely on Paytm Wallet and FASTag services. The impending cessation of deposit acceptance and credit transactions will cause disruptions in users' daily payment routines and travel arrangements.

The enforced restrictions are expected to affect approximately 330 million Paytm Wallet users, 2.5 million FASTag users, and 7 lakh NCMC users. The suspension of services emphasizes the importance for Paytm to navigate the crisis quickly and effectively.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone CEO urges Elon Musk to embrace 'Bhai' name for India factory venture