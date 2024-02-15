Popular work management platform, Slack, has released its eagerly anticipated AI update following much planning and testing. Users can now increase their productivity in multiple ways with the help of Slack AI. Slack AI, which was tested last year, is currently offered to Enterprise clients as a paid add-on. Interestingly, users can now save time by reading through thread summaries. All the information you require regarding Slack's AI update is provided here.

What are Slack's new AI features?

Slack AI users can click the star icon in the top-right corner of a channel to receive summaries of unread messages or messages from a given time. This is especially helpful for people who need to catch up on recent conversations after going back to work.

As long as the topic is brought up via Slack, the AI may also respond to inquiries regarding projects, workplace policies, and even translate acronyms used on the chat app.

To help users save time, channel recaps are provided. Users won't have to read through every discussion on the threads. They can easily grasp the sense of everything going on and channel recaps thanks to this function. Additionally, lack helps users find the ideal individual to SMS or message.

Additionally, Slack's AI connects with other apps that connect to Slack, enabling users to ask inquiries about information saved in Box or receive summaries of Notion documents in link previews. The company is developing new summary features that provide highlights from specific channels along with additional tools for summarizing and prioritizing information.

According to Slack, its large language models (LLMs) are housed on the platform itself. LLMs do not receive training from customer data. It was said by the corporation that "customer data remains siloed" and isn't "used to serve other clients." Slack AI is only available right now in English from the US and the UK. Future updates will support additional languages and plans.

