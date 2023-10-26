What are 'Ted Lasso' Barbie Dolls? Mattel unveils 3 new exciting figurines

Mattel has chosen to slink its way into Ted Lasso's world with a new Barbie collection based on the eleven-time Emmy-winning AppleTV+ series, following its enormous success with the record-breaking Barbie film this summer. Based on the characters Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), the three dolls are flawlessly made.

Fans can purchase the Barbie x Ted Lasso collection as well as the Little People's Collector's Set ($25.99) to be the newest addition to the Mattel collection. Each doll retails for $50 and is sold with a collectible box appropriate for the character on the Mattel Creations website or Amazon.

ALSO READ: 5 Indian-Americans accused of $30 million crypto exchange scheme scam: DETAILS inside

Dolls from the Ted Lasso X Mattel collection

Ted Lasso is the head coach of AFC Richmond, a soccer team in the English Premier League. He wears his characteristic blue tracksuit, aviators on his helmet, a whistle around his neck, and a soccer ball beneath his arm. Two more dolls in the Barbie x Ted Lasso line were created after the characters Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple).

Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond, accessorizes her elegant ensemble with a handbag, gorgeous champagne satin shirt, black tailored pants, and classic black stilettos accessorized with bangle bracelets.

PR Consultant Keeley Jones of AFC Richmond wears a striking pink clutch, a black faux fur cloak, and a pink satin midi dress with golden heels. She radiates charm and drive.

About the Ted Lasso show

The Emmy-winning comedy series, which helped launch Apple TV+, debuted during the pandemic in 2020 and was developed by Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. The series, which followed a young American football coach recruited to lead a British squad, aired for three seasons until ending in May.

It was reported that the third season was the final one, but the decision to continue the sports comedy lies with Sudeikis and the show's producers, executive producer Bill Lawrence disclosed to Deadline in June 2022 at the ATX TV Festival.

ALSO READ: When is Apple's 'Scary Fast' event happening? Date, timing and other key details revealed